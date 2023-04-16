Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways after they defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday. Playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, RCB posted a total of 174/6 as star batter Virat Kohli smashed his fifty of the season. Later, the David Warner-led side was restricted to 151/9, getting their fifth defeat on trot. Apart from scoring a match-winning half-century for his team, Kohli also made a romantic move towards his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, which took the internet by storm.

After the match ended in RCB's favour, a video went viral on social media, where the former India skipper was seen making some sweet hand gestures to Anushka, who was watching him from the stands. Kohli's gestures left the actress blushing as she adorably smiled.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after the yesterday's match - This is so cute and beautiful.pic.twitter.com/OIh7SF1b0t — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 16, 2023

Kohli and Anushka are one of the most well-known celebrity couples in the country. The pair tied the knot in December 2017 and were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, in January 2021.

Coming to the match, Vijaykumar Vyshak claimed three wickets on debut to complement Virat Kohli's imperious fifty as Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways with a dominant 23-run victory over Delhi Capitals.

Kohli (50 off 34 balls) slammed his third fifty in four innings -- with the help of six boundaries and a six -- before left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4-1-23-2) led Delhi Capitals' charge in the middle overs to restrict RCB to 174/6 after David Warner opted to bowl.

The bottom-placed Delhi side, who came into the match after four losses on the trot, then made a mockery of the 175-run chase as they were restricted to 151/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)