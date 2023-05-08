Despite being part of the tournament since its inaugural season in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the few teams yet to win the Indian Premier League title. Notably, RCB has played three IPL finals -- in 2009 (Deccan Chargers), 2011 (Chennai Super Kings), and 2016 (SunRisers Hyderabad) seasons -- but ended up losing on all three occasions. Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram feels that RCB would have won three IPL titles if MS Dhoni was their captain.

"RCB would have won 3 IPL trophies by now if MS Dhoni was their captain. They have not won a single trophy until now. They have so much support. Also, they have the world's top modern-era player Virat, but unfortunately they have not won. If Dhoni was in RCB, he would have helped them win the title," Dhoni told Sportskeeda during an interaction.

Akram further hailed Dhoni for his captaincy acumen, adding that the 41-year-old knows how to instill confidence in his players.

"Dhoni has a habit of captaining a team. Even Virat would have been habituated by now, but Dhoni has had this habit. He is not calm from inside, but he shows that he is calm. When players see that their captain is chilled, keeps his hand on their shoulders, players become more confident. Dhoni is someone who knows to instill confidence in his players," he added.

Notably, Dhoni has won four IPL titles as captain and is only behind MI skipper Rohit Sharma (5 titles) in that regard. Kohli, on the other hand, is still trying to lift the coveted title for the first time in his career, having represented RCB since the beginning of the T20 league in 2008.

He is also the only Indian captain to have won three different ICC tournaments.

Meanwhile, RCB are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 points table. On Saturday, they were beaten by Delhi Capitals.

