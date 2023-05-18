Virat Kohli put on a show on Thursday as he slammed a record-equalling sixth century to power Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a win in their do-or-die game against SunRisere Hyderabad. Kohli slammed 100 off just 63 balls, smashing 12 fours and four sixes, as RCB chased down 187 with four balls and eight wickets to spare. Needing a win to stay alive in the playoffs race, Kohli and Faf du Plessis (71 off 47) added 172 runs for the opening wicket, the most by an opening pair during the ongoing tournamet.

Kohli clobbered a huge six to level his RCB teammate Chris Gayle's record of six IPL centuries. However, Kohli hit a 103m six in the ninth over, which was the highlight of his match-winning knock.

Kohli conjured up a magical hundred to steal the thunder from Heinrich Klaasen's maiden IPL ton as RCB stayed in contention for a play-off berth.

Klaasen displayed his big-hitting prowess, slamming six sixes and eight fours during his scintillating 51-ball 104-run knock to lift SRH to 186 for five from 28 for 2 in the fifth over.

But Kohli (100) had other plans as he and du Plessis (71) helped RCB chase down the target with their magnificent ball-striking on way to a 172-run opening stand, the highest partnership of the season, as they romped home with four balls to spare.

Following the victory, RCB climbed to the fourth spot due to their better net run rate although they are tied with Mumbai Indians on 14 points.

They will, however, have to win their next match to stay in the mix as Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants are at 15 points with one match to go.

