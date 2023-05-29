The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad was severely affected by rain on Sunday with the match getting moved to the reserved day on Monday. Although the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium were ready for the highly-anticipated match, they had to face rain at regular intervals and not all parts of the ground were properly covered. As a result, the crowd rushed back into the shade every time it started raining and for some, Virat Kohli turned out to be their unlikely saviour. In pictures going viral on social media, fans can be seen using a huge poster of Kohli to save themselves from the rain as they chanted the ex-India skipper's name.

"The #Final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May - 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact," IPL tweeted on Sunday.

Kohli-Kohli chants in final Match of IPL as King providing them a shelter.



The Aura of God Virat Kohli! pic.twitter.com/DBSct4hukQ — Shaurya (@Kohli_Dewotee) May 29, 2023

This is the first time in IPL history that a summit clash had to be moved to a reserve day. The postponement of the match was a shocker for many excited fans who were in the stadium as well as those who were waiting for the summit clash in their homes. Around 11 PM IPL made the official announcement and ended many speculations.

The match will see a winner on Monday if even a five-over game is not possible by the cut-off time of 12:26 AM local time. The cut-off time for the start of Super Over is 12:56 AM. If the Super Over is also not possible, Gujarat Titans will be declared winners as they finished higher in the league stage of the tournament.

(With ANI inputs)