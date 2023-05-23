Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt post for his and the franchise's supporters after seeing the team's campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 came to end in the league phase. RCB needed to beat Gujarat Titans to qualify for the playoffs but they suffered a 6-wicket defeat on Sunday, crashing out of the competition. Kohli, who scored a century in the match, was understandably disappointed to see the big dream of lifting the IPL title remaining unfulfilled again.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," he wrote on Instagram.

The 16th edition of the IPL was a fulfilling one for Kohli from a personal perspective. In the match against the defending champions GT, Virat scored 101* in just 61 balls. His knock consisted of 13 fours and a six.

In 14 matches of IPL 2023, he scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. At the end of the league stage, he ended the campaign as the third-highest run-scorer, with only Faf du Plessis and Shubman Gill ahead of him.

Virat has scored eight centuries in T20 cricket, which includes one international century for India and seven centuries for RCB. He has scored 11,965 runs in his T20 career which is 374 matches strong so far.

The most T20 centuries are scored by Chris Gayle. The West Indies batting legend has 22 centuries in the short format. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has nine centuries in T20 cricket.

Australia's Michael Klinger, Aaron Finch and David Warner have eight centuries each in T20 cricket.

