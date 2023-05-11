For any bowler, especially those playing in the Indian Premier League, dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore star batter Virat Kohli and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the ultimate prize. No matter what their form is, the duo's reputation and their marvellous stats make them sought after wickets. In the IPL 2023, Kohli is among the top run-getters, though his strike-rate is under question. Rohit is battling a lean patch and recently became the batter with most number of ducks in the IPL (16).

However, they both continue to be prized wicket. Star CSK pacer Deepak Chahar was recently asked in an event: "Favourite wicket? Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli? It's a tough one."

Chahar had a smart answer: "I have got Rohit Bhai many times. So, Virat Kohli."

"I've got Rohit bhai many times" pic.twitter.com/m1smUkmF8N — Aswathy (@Dhonifan183) May 9, 2023

Rohit has been struggling for runs this IPL season, having scored just 184 runs at 18.39 and a strike rate of 126.89. In the last two games, he couldn't open his account. In fact, Rohit got his 16th duck, the most in IPL history, during the last match against Chennai Super Kings.

"Rohit Sharma is not battling with the bowlers but with himself. There is a mental block," Virender Sehwag, former India opener, said on on Star Sports' Cricket Live.

"There's no problem with his batting technique. Some confusion is going on in his mind. But the day he gets going, we will make up for all the previous matches."