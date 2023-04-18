West Indies legend Chris Gayle ditched fellow Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 'Hall of Famer' AB de Villiers to pick Virat Kohli as his favourite batting partner. Recently, both Gayle and AB de Villiers were both inducted to their 'Hall of Fame' by RCB. During his time with the franchise, Gayle opened the batting several times with Kohli, and the pair won several games for RCB. He also played some memorable knocks with de Villiers. Speaking on Jio Cinema, Gayle explained the reason why he chose Virat as his favourite batting partner.

"I opened the batting more with Virat, so I am going to pick Virat," Gayle said.

The trio -- Kohli, Gayle and de Villiers -- last played for RCB in 2017 as the West Indian was released by the franchise ahead of the 2018 mega auctions and was bought by Punjab Kings. Out of the three, Kohli is the only active player as de Villiers hung his boots last year while Gayle played his final IPL match in 2021.

De Villiers represented the side from 2011-2021 in 157 matches. He scored 4,522 runs at an average of 41.10. He scored two centuries and 37 fifties for the side at a strike rate of over 158. While, Gayle represented RCB from 2011-17 in 91 matches, scoring 3,420 runs at a strike rate of over 154 and five centuries and 21 half-centuries. His best score is 175*.

So far in IPL 2023, RCB have won two and lost two games each.

On Saturday, RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB will now take on Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)