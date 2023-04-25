The star couple that cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma is, they can rarely avoid public attention. Wherever they go, fans follow. Sometimes, it creates uncomfortable situation for all which means that they always have to move around under tight security. Even then, things can often go out of hand. In a recent incident, Kohli and Anushka were spotted leaving a popular food joint in Bengaluru where they were mobbed by fans waiting outside. In the recent video which has gone viral on social media, as Anushka and Kohli were about to get into the car several over-enthusiastic selfie-seeking fans made it difficult for them to enter the car.

One of the fans was standing so close to the car door, that it became difficult for Anushka to enter the car. Kohli was not pleased at all as he told the fan to move away.

Watch: Virat Not Pleased As Selfie-Seeking Fan Obstructs Anushka's Path

Virat Kohli got mobbed in Bengaluru after lunch date with Anushka nd family . pic.twitter.com/JYHNtDaYMo — (@KohlifiedGal) April 22, 2023

Kohli recently opened up on his struggles and how his wife and actor Anushka Sharma helped him.

"When you go back from a space like this. It's easy immediately to go like 'ah, everything is so good and it's okay'. That's why I say Anushka's name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," Virat Kohli said in a conversation with ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema.

Anushka can often be spotted supporting Kohli from the stands. She has been present in several recent IPL matches too.