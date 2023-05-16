Virat Kohli left everyone in splits during a fun bowling session with his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates - Dinesh Karthik, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj. RCB on Monday shared a video on social media in which all the four players got a target to hit while bowling. While all the other players went through the fair way, Kohli came up with a smart but hilarious act. The former RCB captain kept running with the ball in hand and eventually hit the target by getting close to it.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore even captioned the video "Petition for Virat to bowl in the next game", sending fans in splits.

Kohli's team RCB registered a massive 112-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL 2023 fixture on Sunday in Jaipur.

Opting to bat first, RCB posted a total 171 for 5 in 20 overs, courtesy of half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. While Faf scored 55 runs off 44 balls, Maxwell hit 54 runs off 33 balls. Kohli had a poor outing as he could score only 18 runs off the 19 balls he played.

Later, RR were bundled out for just 59 after Wayne Parnell broke the backbone of their batting line-up with his three-wicket haul. he returned figures of 3 for 10 in 3 overs. A post-match moment too hogged the day as RCB star Virat Kohli interacted with RR batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was dismissed for a duck in the match.

(With PTI Inputs)