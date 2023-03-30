Starting from Sunday, when Royal Challengers Bangalore gets down to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a match against the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli and whether he can fly gets his hands on the trophy. RCB is one of the four teams that has not won the IPL. Kohli, former RCB skipper, despite some terrific performances with the bat could not lead the team to the title. However, with a great from leading up to the franchise leagues, RCB fans can hope big things from the batting great. Ahead of the two month long tournament, Kohli had a fun interaction, a video of which has been uploaded on RCB's social media handles.

"Is there any impulsive buys that you hardly use?" the presenter asked on RCB Bold Diaries.

"Most of the cars I owned. They were all impulsive buys. I ended up hardly driving them or actually travelling in them. Beyond a point I felt that is is actually pointless. ended up selling most of them. Now we use what we absolutely need to. I think it is also part of growing up, becoming more aware and mature about things, that you don't feel like owning toys or stuff like that. For us it's about being practical and what's of use," Virat Kohli replied.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more... Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

"Speaking of GOATs, if Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer and you were on the same table, what do you think would the conversations would be about?" the presenter also asked Virat.

"I'll just keep quiet and listen to both of them. To be honest, I don't have much to add to that conversation. It's all to soak in and listene to some of the greatest athletes in the history of sports,” Kohli said.