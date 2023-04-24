Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one star couple who are always in the spotlight. While Kohli is a superstar cricketer, Anushka is an acclaimed actor. Kohli has often said how Anushka has been a pillar of strength for him. He recently opened up on his struggles and how his wife and actor Anushka Sharma helped him. "When you go back from a space like this. It's easy immediately to go like 'ah, everything is so good and it's okay'. That's why I say Anushka's name first because she has seen the challenges of being in this position. She knows it. She has been there for so many years. She knows what it takes to handle public pressure. So, her conversations with me has always been priceless. She tells me the truth, simple," Virat Kohli said in a conversation with ex-CSK star Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema. Anushka can often be spotted supporting Kohli from the stands. She has been present in several recent IPL matches too.

Now, the two celebrities were spotted playing badminton in a promotional event.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at Puma Event in Bengaluru.pic.twitter.com/WcLiWz96Tn — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) April 24, 2023

The star couple got married in 2017 and are now proud parents to a daughter. The duo can often be seen together in events and TV ads. Their first meeting was at the shoot for a TV commercial too. However, the confident man that he is on the cricket field, Virat Kohli has now revealed that he was 'shivering' with nervousness before meeting Anushka for the first time in 2013. He even said that in his nervousness he also made some awkward statement.

"I remember it was 2013. I had just been named the captain for the Zimbabwe Tour, I was excited. Then my manager called up about a TV commercial. He told me that I was shooting with Anushka Sharma. She was a well-established, one of the top actors. As soon as I heard that, I was shivering. I was so nervous. I was so, so tensed before walking on the set (of the ad shoot in 2013). I was thinking 'how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?'. I was so completely out of it. I went there 5 minutes before her. I did not realise how tall she was. Out of my nervousness...First thing I told her, she was wearing a decent-high heels. The first tithing I told her when I saw her heel was 'Didn't you get anything higher to wear?'," Kohli said on a chat show with AB de Villiers on Three Sixty YouTube channel.