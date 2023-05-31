For MS Dhoni, the IPL 2023 was a special one in many ways. From the start of the edition, one man who was showered with all the adulation at every venue was MS Dhoni. Wherever Chennai Super Kings played, be it at home in Chennai or in away matches, Dhoni had the crowd backing him. Ultimately, Dhoni's CSK lifted the IPL title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad. After the final, Dhoni even mentioned that he will try and play one more IPL season, but added that it would also require huge physical effort from his side.

Dhoni will be seeking expert opinion from sports orthopedics in Mumbai on the state of his dodgy left knee before taking a call on his treatment, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said on Wednesday. Now, a video has gone viral on social media where it can be seen that Dhoni is strapping his knee.

MS Dhoni came to bat even with this injured knee



His commitment towards the game pic.twitter.com/9AL8BQGvf5 — (@balltamperrer) May 31, 2023

Dhoni had played the entire IPL season with a heavily strapped left knee and although he looked absolutely okay while keeping, more often than not batted as late as No.8 and didn't look swift while running between the wickets.

"Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call," Viswanathan told PTI.

Is there a possibility that Dhoni will decide against playing next season and thus free up a purse of Rs 15 crore for the mini auction, the CEO replied: "Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven't reached that stage.

"It will be completely Dhoni's call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven't entertained those thoughts," Viswanathan said.

