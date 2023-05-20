Defending champions Gujarat Titans, having qualified for the playoffs already, continue to rule the charts at the top with 9 wins in 13 matches (18 points). They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (15 points) and Lucknow Super Giants (15 points). Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 6 wickets but couldn't make significant gains in the points table. They climbed up to the 5th spot in the table, one place behind Royal Challengers Bangalore who are yet to play their last league game of the campaign.

Mumbai Indians came down to No. 6 spot in the points tale as they have an inferior Net Run Rate of -0.128. Kolkata Knight Riders, at No. 7 spot at present, also remain in the playoffs race for now, although only mathematically.

The final round of matches on Saturday and Sunday will decide which 4 teams go through to the next round.

Orange Cap Standings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal added another half-century to his name as he continued his hot form in the IPL 2023 season for Rajasthan Royals. The uncapped opening batter, however, couldn't succeed in surpassing the Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis who has scored 702 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore this season. Jaiswal slots in at the No. 2 spot with 625 runs in 14 matches.

Jaiswal is followed by Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill (576 runs in 13 matches) and Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli (538 runs in 13 matches). Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway completes the top 5 with 498 runs in 13 matches.

Purple Cap Standings:

The Purple Cap standings are led by the Gujarat Titans duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan. Both have 23 scalps each to their name in 13 matches apiece. Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal slots in at the No. 3 spot with 21 wickets in 14 matches. Mumbai Indians' veteran spinner Piyush Chawla is sitting on 20 wickets from 13 matches. Completing the top 5 is Kolkata Knight Riders' mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy with 19 scalps in 13 matches.