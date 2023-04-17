During Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians, Umesh Yadav took a briiliant catch at mid-off to end the innings of Rohit Sharma. The batter, who came in as 'Impact Substitute' in the second innings of the game, opened the batting with Ishan Kishan. He started slow but just when his innings picked pace, KKR spinner Suyash Sharma dismissed him at the score of 20 off 13 balls. The credit for the wicket also goes to Umesh, who took a superb catch diving to his left.

Despite getting hit for a six on the first ball of the 5th over, Suyash bowled a tossed up delivery to Rohit on the fifth ball of the over. Rohit failed to keep his drive down and Umesh took a stunning catch to end his innings.

It is worth noting that Rohit wasn't part of the playing XI at the start of the match, with stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav suggesting that the regular captain had a 'stomach bug'. However, after KKR's batting ended with a score of 185 runs on the board, Rohit came out to open alongside Ishan Kishan as the 'Impact Substitute'.

"Will love to bowl first, the wicket looks dry. The ball comes on to the bat nicely later. Rohit is out, he has a stomach bug. Time to put up a good show. We are going with one change, Duan Jansen comes in, rest all is same," Suryakumar had said at the time of the toss.

Talking about the first innings of the game, Venkatesh Iyer became the first player to score a century for KKR in 15 years as his blistering knock of 104 (51) took the side's tally to 185/6 in 20 overs.

(With PTI Inputs)