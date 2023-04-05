Former SunRisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody has reiterated that Mumbai Indians would not be able to make it to the final of the Indian Premier League 2023. After MI's 8-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their campaign opener, the Australian coach pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led side has "too many holes". It is worth noting that MI had ended at the bottom spot in the points table last season -- their worst-ever performance in the history of the tournament -- and the disappointing loss to RCB in IPL 2023 puts serious doubt on their latest form.

"I'm concerned (for Mumbai Indians) because I sort of called it before the start of the IPL that I didn't think they'd be anywhere near the finals. I just feel there are too many holes amongst their team and I don't think they've got a balance in their squad either. They don't have the domestic bowling depth and the international bowling depth," Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

MI are five-time IPL champions -- the most successful team in the tournament history -- but they have failed to impress of late, despite having plenty of match-winners in the squad.

"They don't have balance with their overseas players either. They've got a lot of power-hitters and young power-hitters in (Dewald) Brevis, (Tristan) Stubbs and (Tim) David. Three of them are taking up the eight slots that you're given. That doesn't make sense to me. You can see tonight just with RCB how important experience is. Where is the experience in that squad?" Moody questioned.

MI play their next game against Chennai Super Kings on April 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.