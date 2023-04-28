Uncapped Indian batter Dhruv Jurel has been one of the finds of the season so far. He has taken up the role of finisher for Rajasthan Royals, and has repaid the trust shown by the management. On Thursday against the Chennai Super Kings, Jurel played a cameo of 34 off just 15 deliveries, taking his team to a total of 202. Speaking after the match, Jurel revealed that he didn't pressure while batting in front of MS Dhoni, instead the CSK captain's presence acted as a motivation for him.

"I am fortunate enough to share the same field with Dhoni sir. I have been seeing him playing since I was a child. I don't feel any pressure. On the other hand, it serves like a motivation. I am motivated to know that he is standing behind me and watching me. That is enough for me," Jurel said at the post-match press conference.

Speaking on his 34-run cameo against CSK, the 22-year-old said he was just playing according to the need of the team.

"I just try to keep the game simple. I know that I can hit everywhere. I got some time as I went to bat with 4-5 overs left. I know if I score at a run-a-ball for six-seven balls, I can cover that up," he added.

On his performances as a finisher so far, Jurel said it was given to him by the management and he prepared for it by batting in the nets for hours.

"This [finisher's] is the spot that was given by the management, so I practice like that. I doesn't feel like I have less amount of balls and I have to score big runs. I have practiced enough that I have to hit six for every ball," he concluded.

Speaking of the match, RR successfully defended the target of 203, restricting CSK to 170/6.