MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. Prior to the ongoing season, CSK reached the final on nine occasions, and have lifted the title four times under Dhoni's leadership. On Tuesday, CSK reached the final for the 10th time after beating defeding champions Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1. Notably, only Rohit Sharma (5) has won more IPL titles as captain than Dhoni.

After CSK reached the final for a record-extending fifth time, an old interaction between MS Dhoni and veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, Bhogle asked Dhoni to reveal the secret behid CSK reaching the playoffs almost every season.

Harsha Bhogle: How do you manage to make it to the Playoffs every year?



MS Dhoni: If I tell everyone what it is, they will not buy me in the auction.



This still holds good today!pic.twitter.com/2kYsbn71Ca —(@thegoat_msd_) May 24, 2023

Dhoni has reinvented himself this season as a lower-order batsman coming in at number eight and hitting a few big sixes.

While there has been speculations that this might be Dhoni's last year as a player in the IPL, the former India captain said on Tuesday that he will take time before December's mini auction to decide on his playing future.

"I don't know, I have eight, nine months to decide," Dhoni said when asked by presenter Harsha Bhogle whether the play-off match was his last at home.

"The small auction will be around December, so why to take the headache right now. I have ample time to decide," he said.

"I will always be there for CSK whether in playing form or sitting somewhere. I don't really know. But frankly it takes a heavy toll. I have been out of home from January, been practising since March, so we will see."

(With AFP Inputs)