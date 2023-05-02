Former India batter Robin Uthappa has lashed out at the Mumbai Indians' bowling unit for leaking runs in the slog overs. MI defeated Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets in a last-over thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chasing 213 runs to win, the Rohit Sharma-led side was on the verge of defeat before Tim David's 45 not out off 14 saved its blushes. With MI needing 17 runs off the final over, David hit Jason Holder for three consecutive sixes on the first three balls to seal the deal for his side.

While Mumbai won the game, the fact that they didn't bowl well for yet another time in IPL 2023 faded in the victory celebration. However, Uthappa pointed out that MI need to sort out their slog overs bowling issues.

"This game will make it feel like all's well with the Mumbai Indians, but it really isn't. They really need to figure out their bowling and how they finish overs because they're doing fairly decent until the 15th over, especially in the last three games, they were on course to defend 170, and 180, and then in the last five over something happens and they kind of lose the plot. Then they give 60, 70, 80, 90 runs in the last five overs, which is diabolical for them," Uthappa said on JioCinema.

MI pulled off a stunning 6-wicket win over RR in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday to keep their IPL 2023 playoff hopes alive.

Tim David finished the Mumbai run chase off with three sixes in the final over to win the match with three balls to spare. JioCinema IPL expert Parthiv Patel complimented David's ability as a finisher and the importance of the role in T20 cricket, "He can perform under pressure and help them win matches. The role of a finisher is extremely important, especially when you are chasing a massive total. You need a big innings in the lower order with a strong strike rate and Tim David is doing that. Under pressure, a bowler knows that Tim David has the reach and strength to punish you for any mistakes. He can hit a boundary or a six, as we saw today."