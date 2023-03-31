One of the finest cricketers of all time, MS Dhoni has done wonders in the Indian Premier League, both as a captain and a player. It was in 2008 that Dhoni first led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team, having been bought as the franchise's marquee player in the inaugural auction. Into the 16th edition of the T20 league, Dhoni stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the captains of the other franchises ahead of the start of the IPL 2023 season.

It is incredibly difficult for a player to be playing at the highest level for 15 years. Dhoni hasn't just done that as a wicket-keeper batter but also as a captain who remains one of the most successful in the league's history.

As the picture of the 2023 IPL captains came out, another picture of the 2008 IPL captains surfaced on social media, with Dhoni being the only constant.

The longevity of MS Dhoni.



There remains a small question mark on Dhoni's availability for the opening clash against Gujarat Titans. The 41-year-old didn't bat at the nets on Thursday owing to a knee injury he had sustained during a training session in Chennai, raising doubts over his participation in the tournament opener.

Team CEO Kasi Vishwanathan though said: "As far as I am concerned, Dhoni will play 100 percent." But Pandya would love to match his wits with the original 'Captain Cool' and hope that he plays.

Playing from IPL to IPL, Dhoni knows the template of IPL success only too well. There have been blips here and there, like last time when they failed to qualify for the playoffs but even with shut eyes, one can vouch that there was no fault in planning but the execution wasn't on expected lines.

Dhoni, who manoeuvres his resources having put in a lot of thought into his actions, might well make himself the 'Impact Player' if need be during chases.

With PTI inputs