Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to bounce back from a shocking loss against Kolkata Knight Riders as they take on the in-form Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter on Sunday. SRH were able to stop KKR's onslaught with some disciplined bowling and they even looked on course to victory when Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klassen were batting but a late collapse ended up in their loss. They were beaten comprehensively by RR in the reverse fixture.

Abhishek Sharma has been enjoying a fine run of form in the competition and he is once again expected to open the batting along with Mayank Agarwal. Rahul Tripathi came in as the impact substitute in the last match and along with Markram, he will have an important role to play.

In the middle order, SRH had two explosive options in Harry Brook and Heinrich Klassen who are capable of turning any match but the onus will be on Abdul Samad to change his fortunes fast.

When it comes to the bowling department, Marco Jansen is expected to retain his spot along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kartik Tyagi. It is likely that SRH may opted to Umran Malik but that will be harsh for Tyagi who just got one game. Mayank Markande is once again expected to the only recognised spinner for the IPL 2016 champions.

SRH Predicted XI:Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

