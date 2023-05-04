Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking to continue their winning run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 when the Aiden Markram-led side take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. In their previous match, SRH rode brilliant batting performances from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen along with a disciplined bowling show from Mayank Markande to beat Delhi Capitals. The onus will once again be on the top order batters to provide SRH with a solid start after a few early dismissals.

Abhishek Sharma has been a top performer for his side in the past few matches and he will once again open the batting with Mayank Agarwal. Rahul Tripathi and skipper Markram comprise of the top order while England star Harry Brook has been given the role of strengthening the middle order.

Klaasen was in explosive form against KKR and along with Abdul Samad, he will be entrusted with the responsibility of adding valuable runs in short time towards the end of the match.

In the bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is once again expected to lead the line with Umran Malik joining him in the ranks. Umran has not enjoyed a good run of form in the competition till now and he will be raring to add to his tally. Marco Jansen is expected to replace Akeal Hossein in the playing XI while Markande will once again be the main spin option for the IPL 2016 champions.

SRH Predicted XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik