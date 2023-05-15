Chennai Super Kings played their last league match of IPL 2023 at their home ground Chepauk on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Despite ending up on the losing side, it was a very special moment for all the CSK fans as the team, led by MS Dhoni, took a lap around the ground and thanked the crowd for their massive support. The march also turned out to be a tear-jerker for many fans as it hinted towards a possible farewell of the CSK skipper. Since the beginning of the season, many speculations have been made that it will be the last season for Dhoni as a player.

Speaking about Dhoni after the match, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar stated that Dhoni should continue as an impact player and called him a player who comes once in a century.

"KP (Kevin Pietersen) spoke about it earlier, about the Impact Player. As an impact player, he can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Apart from this, Gavaskar also ran towards the CSK captain during the post-match lap and took his autograph on his shirt. Dhoni and Gavaskar shared a hug after the same moment.

After getting Dhoni's autograph on his shirt, Gavaskar said on-air: "Please give me a new pink shirt for the remaining games".

Advertisement

KKR finished at 147 for four in 18.3 overs with Rana leading from the front after making the most of a dropped chance.

KKR's cause was helped to a large extent by a superb bowling effort earlier by spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine, who did superbly and picked up two wickets each.

The defeat also puts on hold CSK's chances of sealing a play-off berth as the home side is in second spot with 15 points.

KKR, on the other hand, moved to 12 points with a match to play but their hopes rest on other results.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)