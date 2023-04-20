Chennai Super Kings has been one of the most consistent side in the Indian Premier League. Led by MS Dhobi, CSK has won four titles in the IPL despite being suspended for two editions from the league. At 41, Dhoni is still a force to reckon with. He has been leading the side with perfection in the IPL 2023 and has also contributed with the bat. Under him, CSK look a calm and assured. While it is still early days to predict whether CSK can qualify for the playoffs, they have shown enough promise.

Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar was recetly asked, if given a chance, which team he would like to play for in the IPL.

Gavaskar replied on Star Sports: "Mumbai Indians, who else? If not, then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons, firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket, they have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket. And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team. Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone has dropped a catch or somebody didn't back up a fielder? That's what I would like to know."

Gavaskar believes the reason why CSK managed to weather the storm in their recent match against Royal Challengers Bangalore is because of Dhoni. "Players don't feel much pressure when MS Dhoni is leading the side. He's utterly cool and that helps. He stays in the moment and never gets carried away. Yes, he gives them some stares once they drop catches or miss field but he never puts them under pressure. That is the reason why CSK manage to brave crunch situations more often than not," he said.