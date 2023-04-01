The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is off to a great start with defending champions Gujarat Titans beginning their title defence is style with a win over the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday. Ahead of the match, which saw some terrific batting from CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad and GT's Shubman Gill, the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium were witness to a exciting opening ceremony where stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia and Arijit Singh performed. While the spectators enjoyed the show, former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar too could be seen dancing to the hit song 'Saami Saami' from the movie Pushpa when Rashmika was performing on stage.

"And we're away! Unreal atmosphere at Ahmedabad to get things started. The best thing though? Catching up with mates!!! The hugs and laughs… Oh @gavaskarsunilofficial how I've missed you!!!!" Neroli Meadows, who is one of the anchors for the official broadcasters in the IPL 2023, posted a video of Sunil Gavaskar dancing.

Watch: Gavaskar Dances On Saami Saami As Rashmika Performs At IPL Opening



Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad for his brilliant knock against his team in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. Shubman Gill's knock and Gujarat Titans batters' collective performance overshadowed Ruturaj Gaikwad's heroics as Gujarat Titans stood victorious over Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the IPL 2023 opener.

Pandya said if the CSK opener had not got out after scoring 92 runs, Chennai would have ended up posting a total of 220-230.

"At one point, it looked like CSK would score 220-230. We were finding it difficult on what area we should bowl at Ruturaj. I genuinely felt that today we could not get him out at all. Some of the shots that he played were not bad balls, he was punishing the good balls as well. As a bowling unit and as a captain, that made my job more difficult," Pandya said at a post-match press conference.

The opener will work "wonders" for Indian cricket, according to Pandya, if he maintains this kind of form.

"Some of the shots Rutu played was nothing to do with the bowling. He played some outrageous shots. Full credit to him the way he batted and if he continues to do so he is going to do wonders for Indian cricket. He has the game and I am sure when the time comes Indian cricket team will back him enough," he said.

