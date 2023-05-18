Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Face SunRisers Hyderabad In Must-Win Game
SRH vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad
SRH vs RCB Live Updates: RCB aim to stay alive in playoff race with win over SRH.© BCCI
SRH vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2023: Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from IPL 2023 match between SRH and RCB, straight from Hyderabad:
- 15:42 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of match number 65 of IPL 2023. Royal Challengers Bangalore face SunRisers Hyderabad in a must-win game tonight. Stay connected for live score and updates realed to the game.
