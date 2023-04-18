Story ProgressBack to home
SRH vs MI Live Score: MI, SRH Look To Maintain Winning Momentum
SRH vs MI Live Score: IPL 2023 SRH vs MI, Catch all updates of IPL 2023 match between SRH vs MI, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai India, Live updates
SRH vs MI Live Updates: SRH to face MI© BCCI
SRH vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have got two victories out of four matches in IPL 2023, so far. The two teams will be squaring off against each other for their third win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Tuesday. The Aiden Markram-led side will be coming to this clash after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs. On the other hand, MI also defeated the same opponent by five wickets in their previous match. (Live Scorecard) (IPL 2023 Points Table)
IPL 2023 Live Updates from match between SRH and MI, straight from Hyderabad:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:24 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: MI's Predicted XIHere's what we think Mumbai Indians Playing will look like against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Read here.
- 17:23 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: SRH's Predicted XIHere's what we think can be Sunrisers Hyderabad's Playing XI against Mumbai Indians. Read here.
- 17:19 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: SRH's strong bowling line-upAmong the bowlers, spinner Mayank Markande has been SRH's highest wicket-taker with six wickets, while Umran Malik, Marco Jansen and Bhubneshwar Kumar too have troubled the opposition.
- 17:19 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Great support to SRH from the skipperCaptain Aiden Markram's contribution in both the matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.
- 17:18 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Harry Brook is form for SRHSunrisers found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings.
- 17:14 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Arjun Tendulkar's debutArjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen too were handed IPL debuts on Sunday and it remains to be seen if MI persist with the duo.
- 17:13 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Jofra Archer's absenceMI's pace unit lacks teeth without Jofra Archer, who has been sidelined due to fresh elbow trouble post his appearance in the first match of the season. In his absence, Riley Meredith has shouldered the responsibility in the last two games that he has played but MI are yet to zero in on a settled pace unit having tried Jason Behrendorff the other day.
- 17:12 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Piyush Chawla in formIn the bowling department, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, along with young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo.
- 17:11 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: MI's strong batting line-upMI, who had struggled in the first two games, are now looking a very balanced side with Tilak Varma also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it mattered the most.
- 17:10 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: MI defeated KKR by 23 runsOn Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai.
- 17:09 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: Both teams eye third winBoth MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.
- 17:07 (IST)SRH vs MI, Live: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, straight from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL 2023 and check out IPL Schedule and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.