In the world of social media, it has become quite easy for fans to express their views about cricketers or other sportspersons. Sometimes, players choose to ignore the comments made on them, and on other occasions, they get influenced by them. After Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their third successive match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, a comment made by their batter Harry Brook, from a few matches ago, came back to haunt him. On social media, fans didn't shy away from reminding the Englishman of his comment.

"There are a lot of Indian fans out there who'll say 'well done' tonight. But they were slagging me off a few days ago. Glad I could shut them up, to be honest," Brook had said after scoring a 55-ball century against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Since that performance, Brook has only produced scores of 9, 18, and 7. The Sunrisers also went on to lose these three matches to be placed 9th in the 10-team IPL 2023 points table.

After SRH's defeat against the Delhi Capitals on Monday, here's how fans vent their anger on Brook:

As for the match, chasing a target of 145 runs, the Sunrisers could only score 137/6, hence losing the match by 7 wickets. Even SRH skipper Aiden Markram was critical of his batters' performance in the match.

"Not good with the bat. Not enough intent, not excited to win a game of cricket, unfortunately. We have to go back and see how we can be free and be better. It is difficult, you can say all the right things but guys have to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we'll sleep a lot better at night. Tonight we lacked intent, unfortunately, we are letting us down because of a lack of intent," he said after the game.

With 5 defeats to their name already, SRH need to pull up their socks if they are to qualify for the playoffs this season.