The final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season saw two centuries being scored -- from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill -- on a Super Sunday. Kohli seemed to have put Royal Challengers Bangalore on the cusp of playoffs qualification but Gill helped Gujarat Titans earn a 6-wicket win, resulting in RCB's elimination from the tournament. As the cricket world went ga-ga over Kohli and Gill's performances in the match, even former India captain Sourav Ganguly shared a few words on Twitter. But, Kohli and RCB fans weren't entirely happy with Dada.

In his tweet, Ganguly lauded the charismatic nature of the IPL that saw two hundreds being score in the final game of the league phase. But, while the former BCCI president specifically hailed Gill, there was no mention of Virat Kohli's name in his tweet.

"What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament," Ganguly tweeted.

What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023

Seeing Gill earn a special mention in the tweet but not Kohli, RCB fans voiced their disappointment.

No words for Kohli's back to back 100s? — Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023

But king kohli is Supreme — Super Trader Lakshya #STL (@Sanju_Lakshya) May 21, 2023

U cud have mentioned Kohli as well. He also played very fantastic. — Swati Dis'QualifiedDixit (@vibewidyou) May 21, 2023

Dada you forgot to mention shubham's inspiration & idol! — Chirag Khilare (@ChiragKhilare) May 21, 2023

Kohli also scored two back to back 100s Dada. Just saying. — Sudhanshu (@sud2rock) May 21, 2023

Chatter over the strained relationship between Ganguly and Kohli has been taking place for a long time. The saga intensified after the 'no-handshake' episode between the two cricketing greats. Though a handshake did take place between them when Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore met for the second time, some fans do believe all is not well between the two.

As for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, a defeat for Kohli's side resulted in its elimination from the tournament.