Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been in the headlines during the course of the Indian Premier League 2023 campaign. At first, it was the 'handshake snub' involving him and Virat Kohli during the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals clash. While the two shook hands when RCB and DC square off for the second time this season, Ganguly became a big talking point on social media over his tweet for Shubman Gill that came after Gujarat Titans eliminated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament," Dada had written.

A number of fans reacted to Ganguly's tweet, suggesting he could've mentioned Virat Kohli's name as well as the RCB opener had also scored a century in the match.

In another tweet, Ganguly hit out at fans twisting his tweet, sending them a 'quick reminder'.

"Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet, understand English .. if don't please get someone responsible to explain ..," he wrote.

Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don't please get someone responsible to explain .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 23, 2023

A lot has been said and written about the Ganguly vs Kohli battle ever since the latter exited as India's captain across the three formats. Even Ganguly isn't the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) anymore.

As for the franchises of the two cricketing stalwarts, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for the playoffs. While RCB had their hopes intact till the final game of their league campaign, DC were the first ones to bow out of the top 4 race, owing to a catastrophic season.