Roaring back to form, Suryakumar Yadav put in one of finest batting displays in the Indian Premier League (IPL), slamming a 35-ball 83 to dent Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of playoffs qualification. Surya looked unbeateable as he thwacked RCB's bowlers all around the park in the match on Tuesday. As the world went ga-ga over Surya's exceptional performance against the Royal Challengers, even former India captain Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter to hails Surya as the 'best batter' in T20 cricket all across the globe.

Suryakumar looked at his swashbuckling best. He scored 83 runs in just 35 balls consisting of seven fours and six sixes. His knock guided MI to a six-wicket win in a run-chase of 200. The cricketing world had no option but to doff its hat to the explosive batter.

"Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan," Ganguly wrote.

Surya Kumar yadav the best T20 player in the world .. it seems he bats on a computer .. @surya_14kumar @mipaltan — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 9, 2023

Even Mumbai Indians responded to Ganguly's tweet, as they wrote: "From Dada to Surya - only respect".

From Dada to Surya - only respect — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 9, 2023

In his IPL career, Suryakumar has scored 3,020 runs at an average of 30.82 and a strike rate of 141.45. His bat has yielded 20 half-centuries, with his best score being 83.

Suryakumar's most successful season was in 2018. That season, he scored 512 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and a strike rate of 133.33. He scored four half-centuries that season, with the best score of 72.

In this season as well, Suryakumar has picked up big time after struggling in initial matches. In 11 matches so far, he has scored 376 runs at an average of 34.18 and a strike rate of 186.18. He has registered four fifties in the tournament so far, with the best score of 83. He is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the season.

Advertisement

With ANI inputs