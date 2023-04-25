Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram minced no words as he analysed the team's performance against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chasing a mediocre target of 145 runs, the Hyderabad franchise could only muster up 137 for 6 wickets, hence losing the match by 7 runs. After the end of the game, Markram admitted being disappointed by his batting unit that failed to show any intent in the match against the Capitals. He also said that the SRH bowling unit doesn't deserve to be on the losing side.

"Not good with the bat. Not enough intent, not excited to win a game of cricket unfortunately. We have to go back and see how we can be free and be better. It is difficult, you can say all the right things but guys have to buy into it. We want to play a certain brand of cricket and if we get it wrong doing that then we'll sleep a lot better at night. Tonight we lacked intent, unfortunately we are letting us down because of a lack of intent. I would love to do that to be honest, something I quite enjoy doing, guys need to work hard [on motivating the team].

Speaking of his bowling unit, Markram only had good things to say. He said: "Incredibly proud of them, kept it pretty simple and used the conditions really well. Our bowling does not deserve to be on the losing side but a small bit of positivity I suppose".

The defeat sees the Sunrisers placed 9th in the points table, with just two wins from seven matches. Despite a win in the contest, the Delhi Capitals remained bottom of the league standings.

With the league stage of the season reaching its halfway mark, both SRH and DC need to put a string of positive results if they are to remain in the playoffs race.