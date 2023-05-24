Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt post after the end of the team's IPL 2023 campaign and the comment on it from Shubman Gill was gold. After losing to Gujarat Titans in a must-win game on Sunday, RCB got eliminated from the playoff race of IPL 2023. A win would have taken RCB to the playoffs, but a loss to them helped Mumbai Indians join Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the top-4 in points table at the end of league stage.

"A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. A big thank you to the coaches, management and my teammates. We aim to be back stronger," wrote Kohli on Instagram

On this, Gill commented with a crown emoji, certainly describing Kohli as a king.

See it here:

Gill reaffirmed his status as Kohli's heir apparent with a magnificent hundred as GT knocked RCB out of IPL with a six-wicket win, allowing Rohit Sharma's MI to sneak through as the fourth team in the play-offs in Bengaluru on Sunday.

After Kohli scored a 61-ball 101 in RCB's 197 for five, it looked like the best effort on the day but Gill, who will be the torchbearer of Indian batting for the next 10 years, showed that he is better than the best. What Kohli did well, Gill did that better as his unbeaten 104 off 52 balls saw Titans chase down the target with elan. Like former India captain Kohli, this was Gill's second successive hundred.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)