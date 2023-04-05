After a fan shared a video on social media showing the perks of a Rs 20,000 IPL ticket, Shubman Gill reacted to it with a funny comment. The fan bought the ticket for IPL 2023 opening day which included an opening ceremony and was followed by a match between Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. The video that the boy uploaded on Instagram had a part in which he could be seen driving an electric car after entering the stadium that was presumably provided to him to reach the premium lounge. Reacting to it, Gill wrote: "Sahi hai bhai. Hame toh chal kar jana padta hai. (Good brother! We have to walk inside the stadium).

Singer Arijit Singh, actresses Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna thrilled fans with their performances at the IPL 2023 opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last week.

Talking about the match that followed, Gill eclipsed Ruturaj Gaikwad's high-quality knock with a dazzling half-century as Gujarat Titans began their title defence with a convincing five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Gaikwad was all class in his 92 off 50 balls before Titans pulled things back in the middle overs to limit Chennai Super Kings to 178 for seven after opting to bowl first in front of a near capacity crowd at the world's largest cricket stadium. In the form of his life over the past three months, Gill played some jaw-dropping strokes in his 63 off 36 balls to set up a fine win for the home team. Titans got home in 19.2 overs.

