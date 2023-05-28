Unarguably the finest batter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Shubman Gill has been ruling the roost for Gujarat Titans. Having already notched up 851 runs this season, Gill will arguably pose the biggest threat to Chennai Super Kings as MS Dhoni's men look to claim the title for the 5th time. Gill has already decimated the teams of Virat Kohli (RCB) and Rohit Sharma (MI), scoring centuries against both. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan feels MS Dhoni (CSK) is next.

In a chat on ABP news, Wassan said that he feels Gill will 'swallow' the iconic trio of Kohli, Rohit and Dhoni as he grows as a cricketer.

"Mujhe to lag raha hai ye tridev ko ye Gill nigal jayega jis tarah se ye batting kar raha hai (I think Gill will swallow this legendary trio the way he has been batting)," Wassan said on ABP news when talking about Gill and his success against the likes of Kohli and Rohit in recent matches.

Wassan also said that MS Dhoni is the next in line (for Gill to beat), as Gujarat Titans are set to take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final.

"I feel next in line is Mahi. Even the Gujarat Titans team has looked excellent. Mumbai were in the game with Suryakumar Yadav there, but Gujarat have a good bowling depth as well. Despite coming in as a new team, they have made an impact. We had seen such excellence from CSK. Talking about Gill, he is a well-grounded player. Anyone could lose focus given the money and fame in IPL, but Gill has looked composed," he said.

Further during the chat, Wassan hailed the fact that Gill remains grounded in times when cricket has been surrounded by money and glamour.

"Gill comes from a small town in Punjab. His father left everything to get him to take up cricket. He has been his coach who has been with him all the way. In today's commercial times where money and glamour take center stage, Gill's body language tells you how grounded he is," Wassan added.