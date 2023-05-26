Shubman Gill continued his rich vein of form as he slammed his third century in the IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans in a must-win Eliminator game against Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad on Friday. Shubman Gill's 129 off 60 balls — his third hundred plus knock of the season — propelled Gujarat Titans to a daunting 233/3 against Mumbai Indians here in Qualifier 2 of the IPL here on Friday. Gill began sturdily and turned brutal in the second half of the innings to smash an overall seven fours and 10 sixes in his breathtaking knock.

In the process, Gill added 138 runs for the second wicket with B Sai Sudharsan, who happily played second fiddle with a 31-ball 43 before he was retired out.

Gill broke several records during his innings.

1. Gill's 129 is the highest individual score in IPL playoffs. He surpassed Virender Sehwag's 122 (for PBKS vs CSK in Mumbai in 2014 Q2)

2. This is also the second highest score by an Indian batter at the IPL. Only KL Rahul's 132* (for PBKS vs RCB, Dubai, 2020) is ahead of him.

3. Shubman Gill hit 10 sixes in his innings which is the most by a batter in a single innings in the playoffs. Earlier, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson had hit 8 sixes each to be the joint-highest till now.

4. Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan 138-run stand is the third highest partnership in IPL playoffs

5. Shubman Gill (851, GT, 2023) has now the third most runs in an IPL season. Virat Kohli (973, RCB, 2016) and Jos Buttler (863, RR, 2022) are ahead of him

6. Gill's innings helped GT to 233/3 in 20 overs - It's the highest-ever score in IPL playoffs.

With PTI inputs