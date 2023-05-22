Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill continued his purple patch in the Indian Premier League 2023, scoring his second successive hundred on Sunday. Gill's century powered the Titans to another victory in the competition but the result also saw Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore exit from the tournament. While wins and losses are part of the sport, a section of fans didn't take RCB's loss well and started to abuse Gill on social media. Even Gill's sister Shahneel was targeted by some fans, especially over her Instagram post after the match.

"What a wholesum day," Gill's sister Shahneel wrote on Insta while sharing a few pictures from the match. A number of fans wrote hateful comments on the post for both Shahneel and Shubman.

Seeing the lewd comments for Gill and his sister, many fans took to Twitter and slammed those hurling abuse.

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — ∆nkit (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023

Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister)



This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light



GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket

Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI — Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023

One of the main reason I can't stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him. — Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023

While certain fans weren't happy to see Gill putting an end to RCB's campaign in the 16th edition of the T20 league, there was absolutely no animosity between him and Kohli because of the result. In fact, after the match, Kohli was seen acknowledging Gill's knock with a hug.

The hug between the King and the Prince.



Two heroes of the night! pic.twitter.com/AM5xtIbNEy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023

"I am in good form, it's about getting a start and then converting it into a big one. In the first half of the IPL, I was missing out on those big ones. I was getting a lot of 40s and 50s. Thankfully, it's all working out for me in the business end of the IPL. You need to keep playing shots in T20 cricket. You have to keep the intent and keep applying yourself, keep the belief," Gill said after the match.

Even GT skipper Hardik Pandya was full of praise for Gill and Kohli in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"He knows when he plays those cricketing shots and bats like a batter, it's a different Shubman Gill. Today, the kind of options he picked and the kind of places where he was hitting, as a bowler he doesn't give any chance. That makes him very special and the other batter gets confidence from him as well. We would have taken 197 at the start, but we didn't bowl well. Special innings from Virat, he batted well but we went too early for death bowling," he said.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans would now face Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 on May 23, hoping to book their spot in the May 28 final.