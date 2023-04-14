Gujarat Titans sealed a 6-wicket victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter on Thursday. Chasing the target of 154 runs, it was Shubman Gill who laid the foundation at the top with a score of 64 runs off 49 balls before David Miller and Rahul Tewatia finished off the chase for their side. The winning runs were scored by none other than Tewatia, the man who loves to score runs in nail-biting contests against Punjab.

Needing 4 runs off the final 2 balls, Tewatia hit a boundary to seal two points for his side. At the end of the match, Gill put the 'love story' label on Tewatia's heroics against Punjab, having seen the all-rounder pull off such run-chases on a number of occasions against PBKS.

"Wicket got a bit challenging in the end. Was harder to hit sixes with the old ball. It's a big ground. Was important to keep hitting the gaps, run as hard as possible. I should've finished the match. Rahul Tewatia and Kings XI is a love story. In these type of games, there's definitely pressure on both teams. It's about trying to minimise dot balls," said Gill at the presentation ceremony.

"It was difficult for them also to score runs against old ball. Was important to have a good powerplay. We ticked that box. It wasn't a big score. Was important to keep hitting the singles," Gill further said.

The Gujarat Titans' opening batter was also of praise for returning seamer Mohit Sharma, who had last featured in the IPL in 2019.

"He looked good in the nets also (Mohit). He has a good yorker. He bowled magnificently with the slower one, using the boundaries. Was a great GT debut for him," Gill concluded.