Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a brilliant outing with the bat in IPL 2023, recently got married to the love of his life, Utkarsha Pawar. The duo tied the knot on June 3 and on Monday, he shared some beautiful pictures of his engagement on his Instagram. The 26-year-old, who skipped the World Test Championship final against Australia due to his wedding, revealed that the couple had dedicated the theme of the engagement to the people of Chennai to express their gratitude towards CSK.

Taking to Instagram, Gaikwad shared some stunning pictures and wrote, "Utkarsha being part of my life and my journey right from the start knew exactly About the Important Aspects of my Life."

“She decided to dedicate the entire traditional Maharashtrian engagement to The Chennai People and the South culture Because of The importance of that city and what Chennai Super Kings Have done to my Life! Indeed it turned out to be really really Special !! I love you ! Utkarsha,” he added.

Notably, Utkarsha is also a cricketer from Maharashtra who has represented the state in domestic cricket.

Talking about Gaikwad, the opener smashed 590 runs in just 16 matches at a strike rate of 147.50 and an average of 42.14. His performance also included four half-centuries.

CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash and lifted their much-awaited fifth IPL title on May 29.

Advertisement

Seeing his power-packed performance in the IPL, Gaikwad was named as one of the standby players for India's World Test Championship squad against Australia in London. However, he had to skip the opportunity due to his wedding and youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal was sent as his replacement.