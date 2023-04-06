Royal Challengers Bangalore face Kolkata Knight Riders in a blockbuster contest at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. While the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have won the IPL twice, RCB are yet to win the trophy. AB de Villiers was one of star performers for RCB during his time at the IPL. He was also recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ahead of the KKR vs RCB game, Ab de Villiers and his wife Danielle de Villiers took part on a fun quick-fire round for the official digital broadcasters of the Jio Cinema.

They were asked about their favourite artist, they replied in unison, "Coldplay."

Favotuite cuisine? They replied, "Sushi"

When, they were asked which team they were supporting in the IPL 2023, de Villiers replied: "RCB"

But Danielle de Villiers replied: "KKR. What? It's Shah Rukh Khan's team. He is like pure love."

ABD looked stunned, and he replied: "Are you kidding?"

The Indian Premier League (IPL) action is slowly peaking as most teams have played two matches each. While this is too early to take a call. some teams have impressed while others have been slow-starters. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore started with a win against Mumbai Indians. The win brought a smile on AB de Villers's face, who was recently inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, and he wants the side to all the way. However, he has predicted the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans to win the IPL 2023.

"Very difficult one. A long time ago, during the IPL auction, I had said that Gujarat Titans are going to go back-to-back. I am going to stick to that, even though I really want RCB to win. Since last year I have felt that they have a really great team, very well-balanced. They have enough power. Hopefully, RCB goes all the way," AB de Villiers told NDTV, when asked to predict a possible winner.