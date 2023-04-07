Kolkata Knigth Riders (KKR) co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was present in the stands during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Star all-rounder Shardul Thakur produced a spell bounding innings, scoring the joint-fastest fifty of IPL 2023 to rescue KKR from a tricky position. He scored 68 off just 29 deliveries after coming at no.7. Shardul came into bat when KKR were 89/5 in the 12th over. As Shardul was walking back to the dugout, after being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj, Shah Rukh Khan acknowledged his contribution and gave a standing ovation to the player.

Speaking of the match, KKR posted a total of 204/7 after being asked to bat first by RCB captain Faf du Plessis.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz propped up the innings with 57 off 44 balls but the Afghan's dismissal, along with Andre Russell for a duck the next ball, left Kolkata looking in trouble.

However, Thakur's dominant show put the hosts back in control and a sixth wicket partnership with Rinku Singh notched 103 runs off only 47 balls.

In reply, Bangalore crashed to 123 all out in reply as the home team's spinners ran amok, with Varun Chakaravarthy picking 4-15 in less than four overs.

Kolkata's teenage leg spinner Suyash Sharma took 3-30 on his IPL debut and West Indies veteran Sunil Narine was 2-16.

(With AFP Inputs)