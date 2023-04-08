Kolkata Knight Riders secured a famous victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh leading the charge. The depth of the victory was such was such that co-owner Shah Rukh Khan also joined the players in the celebrations. However, when Shah Rukh asked his SRH team to follow Rinku Singh to the ground from the dressing room, the Knight Riders batter gave a hilarious response that left everyone in splits.

After the conclusion of the match, Shah Rukh asked his team to follow Rinku while heading out of the dressing room for the post-match presentation. Understanding that he would need to speak to the media in English, Rinku backed out saying "Sab English wale hain (everyone would speak English)".

As for the match, Shardul Thakur smashed a counter-attacking half-century before the spinners played their part to perfection as Kolkata Knight Riders made a memorable homecoming with an 81-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

KKR found themselves tottering for 89/5 before Thakur led a superb recovery with his 29-ball 68 to power his team to 204/7 after RCB opted to bowl.

Coming in at No 7, Thakur hammered the joint-fastest fifty of the season off 20 balls and shared an entertaining 103-run wicket partnership off 47 balls with Rinku Singh (46 off 33).

In reply, RCB failed to last the distance and folded up for 123 in 17.4 overs with the trio of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and debutant Suyash Sharma sharing eight wickets between themselves.

With PTI inputs