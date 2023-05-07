RR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses. SRH, on the other hand, have registered just three wins from nine games to occupy the penultimate spot in the 10-team competition. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)

Here are the Live Score and Updates from RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 match, straight from Jaipur: