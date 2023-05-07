Story ProgressBack to home
RR vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Aim To Break Losing Streak With SunRisers Hyderabad Match
RR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats
RR vs SRH, Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals look to avoid hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2023.
RR vs SRH, IPL 2023, Live Updates: Bruised and battered in their last game, Rajasthan Royals would look for a much-improved effort from the batting unit against Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to avoid a hat-trick of defeats in the IPL at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Sunday. Despite back-to-back defeats against Mumbai Indians and GT, RR have managed to hold on to their spot in the top four of the standings with five wins and as many losses. SRH, on the other hand, have registered just three wins from nine games to occupy the penultimate spot in the 10-team competition. (LIVE SCORECARD | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE)
Here are the Live Score and Updates from RR vs SRH, IPL 2023 match, straight from Jaipur:
- 18:06 (IST)RR vs SRH Live: Poor season for SRH thus farSRH have registered just three wins from nine games to occupy the penultimate spot in the 10-team competition. Having suffered a close five-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game, SRH would look to return to winning ways to keep their play-off hopes alive.
- 17:54 (IST)RR vs SRH Live: Boult, Zampa's economy rate under scannerOn the bowling front too, RR will have to pull up the socks with Trent Boult and Adam Zampa going for runs. The onus would be on Boult and Sandeep Sharma to provide a good start and the the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal taking charge.
- 17:33 (IST)RR vs SRH Live: Middle-order concerns for RRRR have always looked like a dominating side when Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler click but the team management would be concerned with the inconsistent run of its middle-orders as the likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag and Shimron Hetmyer are yet to fire in unison.
- 17:17 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome the live blog of match number 52 of IPL 2023. Rajasthan Royals host SunRisers Hyderabad tonight at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Stay connected for live score and updates.
