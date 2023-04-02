Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kick off their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB, who finished fourth last season, have made it to the playoffs in each of the last three seasons. However, they have failed to reach the final since 2016. Eyeing their first IPL title, RCB have added a lot of firepower into their bowling unit, with England pacer Reece Topley one of the prominent arrivals. MI, on the other hand, tie a record-extending sixth title, following an underwhelming campaign last year.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be played on Sunday, April 2.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)