India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma touched the mark of 250 sixes in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, becoming the first-ever Indian to do so. The 'Hitman' as he is known to millions, accomplished this feat against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in his side's home arena of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the match, Rohit played a knock of 44 runs in 27 balls. His knock consisted of four boundaries and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 162. He was caught and bowled by Liam Livingstone during the run-chase of 215.

With this, his six tally in IPL has gone to exactly 250 sixes. In 233 matches, he has scored 6,058 runs at an average of 30.29 and a strike rate of 130.22. He has one century and 41 half-centuries in league, with the best score of 109*.

He is the third player overall to have hit 250 or more sixes in IPL.

The top five players with the most sixes in IPL history: Chris Gayle - 357, AB De Villiers - 251, Rohit Sharma - 250, MS Dhoni - 235, Virat Kohli - 229

Coming to the match, MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55), Harpreet Singh (41) and Atharva Taide (29) were among the top batters for Punjab. Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

PBKS (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.