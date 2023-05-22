Mumbai Indians registered a thumping eight-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and kept their playoffs hopes alive. Chasing 201, MI comfortably reached the finishing line in just 18 overs, courtesy of the maiden IPL century from Cameron Green. Apart from Green, another player who stood out in the chase was skipper Rohit Sharma, who smashed 56 off 27 balls and heavily contributed in team's victory. The day turned out to be memorable one for Rohit, as his side not only clinched the victory but he also achieved two major milestones in the match.

Rohit completed his 11,000 runs in the T20 format and became the second Indian batter to achieve this rare feat. The only other Indian in the elite list of batters is Virat Kohli with 11864 runs.

The Indian skipper has also completed his 5021 runs for Mumbai Indians and became the second player to complete 5000 plus runs for one franchise. Apart from him, only Kohli has got 7162 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Coming to the match, Mumbai knocked off the target of 201 with 12 balls and eight wickets to spare to accumulate 16 points from 14 matches. But their fate will be decided after the match in Bengaluru -- which is experiencing rain -- between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans later in the day.

If the contest between RCB and GT is washed out, Mumbai will make it to the final four, but if the hosts win, they will qualify on the basis of better Net Run Rate. MI currently have NRR of -0.044 as against +0.180 of RCB.

With an inferior NRR, MI had the improbable task of scoring 201 in 11.4 overs or 70 balls if they had to get past RCB on the table.

Green smacked eight fours and eight sixes during his unbeaten 100 which came off just 47 balls. He added 53 runs with Suryakumar Yadav (25 not out) for the unbroken third wicket to take MI over the line.

