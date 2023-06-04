Rinku Singh had a phenomenal outing in the recently concluded IPL 2023. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter became the talk of the town ever since he smashed five sixes in the last over of Yash Dayal and took his side to victory during a match against Gujarat Titans. In 14 matches, Rinku smashed 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a blistering strike rate of 149.53. After a hectic season of IPL, Rinku has finally taken some time off and made his way to the Maldives for a vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the 25-year-old batter has shared a series of pictures, with a picturesque location of Maldives in the backdrop. In one of the pics, he can be seen flaunting his six-pack abs while being half-immersed in a stunning blue ocean. "Caution: Addictive content ahead," the caption of the post read.

The picture soon went viral on the social media as the fans could not stop gushing over this never seen avatar of Rinku. "Rinks," Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan also commented on the pic.

Rinku smashed four half-centuries and took his side across the line on numerous occasions. However, KKR failed to make it to the Playoffs as they could get only six victories out of 14 matches and finished in the seventh spot on the points table.

Talking about the IPL 2023 season, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings emerged as the winners of the cash-rich league after they defeated Gujarat Titans in the summit clash on May 29. CSK thrashed the defending champions by five wickets in the last-ball thriller to lift their fifth IPL title.