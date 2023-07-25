The fifth IPL title was a memorable one for Chennai Super Kings. Under the leadership of MS Dhoni, CSK lifted the title with Ravindra Jadeja playing a crucial role in the 2023 IPL final. After the final, the one image that stood out was Dhoni lifting Jadeja in a celebratory mood. The duo has been one of the most successful partnerships in the IPL. Under Dhoni's captaincy, Jadeja has flourished. During the 2022 IPL, Jadeja was made the captain. However, mid-season Dhoni was again made the captain with CSK not doing well. This led to rumours that all might not be well between the two. But, Jadeja has often mentioned how Dhoni was his inspiration and how he dedicated the 2023 IPL to him.

Now, long-time CSK veteran Ambati Rayudu, who retired after the 2023 IPL, has opened up on the subject.

"During the previous IPL, captaincy was given to Jadeja and then it came back to Dhoni. There was confusion...like...that, there was some misunderstanding between Dhoni and Jaddu. But, later, during this IPL after seeing all those emotions in the end, we could make out that there was no such misunderstanding. In the next season, do you think Dhoni would retain his captaincy?" Rayudu was asked.

"I don't think Jaddu (Jadeja) was upset with Mahi bhai at all. I don't think that was the case. It was just that he was just upset that team wasn't doing great. Everybody's performances that year were not coming up to the mark," Rayudu said on BehindWoodsTV Youtube channel.

"Jaddu had no role in that. He took a break because he wanted a mental break from what was happenning. Dontt think there was misunserstanding. Coming to the next season I have no clue.

"He (Dhoni) has put this team and has made Jaddu (Jadeja) what he is today. He has nurtured him for what, 10-12 years. So he would naturally be happy that the product that he made has won the final for CSK after whatever happened last year," said Rayudu.