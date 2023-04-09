It was a perfect game for Chennai Super Kings against five-time champions Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. Billed as IPL's El Clasico by the official broadcasters of the IPL, CSK dominated in all departments to defeat MI by seven wickets. After sending MI to bat first, CSK restricted their rivals to 157/8 in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the CSK bowlers as he took three wickets for 20 runs. He dismissed Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green and Tilak Varma. The dismissal of Green in the ninth over was particularly special as Jadeja took an improbable catch off his own bowling as Green hit a hard shot towards him.

At one point in time, it looked like Jadeja was just trying to save himself. Even the on-field umpire, stooped down to the ground in a bid to protect himself.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Blinder, As Frightened Umpire Goes Down

During the chase, Ajinkya Rahane smashed the fastest half-century of IPL 2023 — off just 19 balls — and Ruturaj Gaikwad struck an unbeaten 40 to power Chennai Super Kings to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. An ordinary Mumbai Indians succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in as many matches while CSK recorded their second win on the trot, moving to the fourth spot in the points table while the five-time winners remained at eighth.

The 34-year-old Rahane made a cracking debut for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, producing one of the most brutal knocks in the competition to make 61 from only 27 balls with seven fours and three sixes while recording the fastest fifty of the league this year.

Rahane's blitz and Gaikwad's knock, combined with the efforts of Chennai spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner who shared five wickets earlier, fuelled CSK's win over arch rivals Mumbai Indians.

CSK finished at 159/3 in 18.1 overs chasing 158, winning with 11 balls to spare.

