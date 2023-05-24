Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has had fans guessing with his social media activity. After emerging as the 'Most Valuable Asset of the Match following CSK's victory over Gujarat Titans in the India Premier League (IPL) 2023 Qualifier 1, Jadeja landed a fresh jab through another post on Twitter. The veteran all-rounder put in important contributions in the match, both with the bat and the ball. After his cameo of 22 off 16 took the team to a challenging total of 172 runs, Jadeja picked up two wickets for just 18 runs in his 4 overs.

Sharing a picture of him receiving the 'Upstox Most Valuable Asset Of the Match', Jadeja took a dig at fans, saying they don't know something that Upstox does.

Upstox knows but..some fans don't pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

Even MS Dhoni was full of praise for the all-rounder after the match. "If Jaddu gets conditions that help him. he's very difficult to hit. His bowling changed the game. Not to forget his partnership with Moeen," he said in the presentation ceremony.

Jadeja has been sharing cryptic posts on social media, making fans wonder if everything is alright between him and the franchise. His fresh post has emerged as another piece to the jigsaw.

Not too long ago, Jadeja's 'Karma' tweet had triggered wayward speculations on social media. Even his wife had reacted to the post.

"Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will," Jadeja posted an image, captioning it "Definitely" with a thumbs up emoji.

As for the match between CSK and GT in the Qualifier 1, MS Dhoni's men secured a 15-run win to qualify for the final for the 10th time in their campaign.

Though Jadeja played a crucial role in the team's win, it was opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad who was given the Player of the Match award for his knock of 60 runs off 44 balls.