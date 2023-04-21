India batter Virat Kohli and former captain of the team, MS Dhoni, share a great camaraderie with each other. Dhoni had gradually passed the captaincy baton to Kohli across formats before he called it quits at the highest level on August 15, 2020. While leading the Indian team that too with Dhoni behind the stumps, Kohli didn't shy away from learning and taking suggestions from the wicketkeeper-batter. This saw Kohli growing into a much-better captain. However, it is not only the tactical acumen of Dhoni that Kohli wants to adopt. In a recent interaction, he has revealed that he would love to have "quadriceps, calves, composure" of Dhoni.

Kohli made the revelation while speaking during a question and answer session in a video posted on JioCinema.

When asked about three things he would love to "beg, borrow and steal" from Dhoni, Kohli replied, "his Quadriceps, Calves, Composure."

Both Kohli and Dhoni are a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite getting close to 42, Dhoni is not showing signs of aeing as the player continues to spread his charm at the mega event with his hard-hitting prowess and smart glovework behind the stumps. The right-handed batter, who comes lower down the order than his usual batting position, has batted at a strike rate of 210.71 in the ongoing IPL edition.

On the other hand, Kohli is also having a good season as the player is in the race for the Orange Cap. He has scored 279 runs across 6 matches at an average of 55.80. His strike rate is 142.35.